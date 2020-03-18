CCD investigates statements made by Rajitha and Fonseka

A special team attached to the Colombo Crimes Division has been appointed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to conduct investigations into the recent statements made by former Parliamentarians Rajitha Senratne and Sarath Fonseka.

MPS Senaratne and Fonseka had commented on the spread of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka, with the latter claiming that 3 deaths have been reported so far.

DIG Ajith Rohana told reporters that the Police Department has received the two video clips pertaining to the statements made by the former MPs.

The CCD team appointed by the IGP has commenced investigations into the matter, he said.

DIG Rohana added that 2 individuals have already been arrested on charges of spreading false news with regard to the coronavirus on social media.

Meanwhile, commenting on the matter, Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi said stringent measures will be taken in the future against those who spread false information.

The Minister said that it was shameful for a former Minister of Health to have made such an unverified statement for political advantage. (Colombo Gazette)