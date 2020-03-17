Visas for all foreigners residing in Sri Lanka extended

Due to the spread of the coronavirus in the country, it has been decided to extend the validity period of all types of Visas issued to all foreigners who are currently residing in Sri Lanka.

The Government Information Department said that the validity period of all types of Visas will be extended for a period of 30 days with effect from 14th March 2020 to 12th April 2020.

Foreigners have been advised to visit the Visa Division of the Department of Immigration and Emigration on either 08th and 09th of April 2020 to pay the relevant fee and to get the visa endorsed in the Passport.

“If you intend to leave the island during the aforementioned period your journey will be facilitated by paying the relevant visa fee at the airport without any penalty. The validity period of the acknowledgement issued for the applications already submitted to the Department of Immigration and Emigration to obtain visas will also be extended for a period of 30 days with effect from 14th March 2020 to 12th April 2020,” the Government said.

The Government said that anyone intending to leave the country during this time should request to obtain a passport from the Department of Immigration and Emigration by sending an email along with a copy of the flight ticket.

Foreigners have been asked to email piyumeei@gmail.com, sanjaya7777@gmail.com, bgayanmilinda@yahoo.com, hamarathunge@gmail.com, jithanieathukorala@gmail.com or call O771588724