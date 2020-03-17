Travel ban on passengers from Qatar, Bahrain and Canada

Passengers from Qatar, Bahrain and Canada will not be permitted to land in Sri Lanka for a period of two weeks.

Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority G. A. Chandrasiri said the ban will come into effect from midnight today.

A decision will also be taken on whether or not to shut down all airports in the country, he said.

Chandrasiri further said that the decision will be taken following discussions with the President today.

Travel bans are being imposed as part of measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus in the country, he added.

Last week, the Civil Aviation Authority imposed a travel ban on passengers arriving from Iran, Italy, South Korea, France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, Netherlands and Austria. (Colombo Gazette)