SriLankan Airlines denies claims it facilitated a VIP flight

SriLankan Airlines has rejected claims it facilitated a VIP flight to bring down stranded siblings of VIPs from London.

The Airline said that reports SriLankan Airlines had facilitated a VIP flight to bring down stranded siblings of VIPs, is completely untrue and misleading.

In a statement, SriLankan Airlines said that in view of ensuring utmost convenience and comfort of its valued passengers irrespective of the prevailing circumstances, it will be operating to London predominantly to facilitate the travel of tourists intending to return to the UK.

SriLankan Airlines requested the general public not be deceived by such false news items and refrain from sharing or posting such contents generated through unofficial and unverified sources, specially at a time the country and the rest of the world are taking every effort to fight the COVID 19 pandemic. (Colombo Gazette)