Shavendra to head COVID-19 national operations centre

Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva has been appointed as the Head of the National Operations Centre for Prevention of Covid-19.

The appointment comes on a directive from President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

The National Operations Centre to prevent Covid-19 was set up at 1090, Sri Jayawardenepura, Rajagiriya.

It was established to coordinate preventive and management measures to ensure that healthcare and essential services are efficiently provided to the public. (Colombo Gazette)