Puttalam, Western and Southern Provinces identified as coronavirus high risk areas

The Puttalam District, and the Western and Southern Provinces have been identified as “High Risk” areas for the coronavirus outbreak in Sri Lanka.

The Public Health Inspectors Association said people from a number of areas in the Puttalam District have been identified to be infected with the coronavirus.

The Western Province, including in Colombo, has also reported a large number of patients suspected to have been infected with the virus, they added.

The Public Health Inspectors Association said a large number of patients have also been detected in some parts of the Southern Province.

Twenty- eight confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)