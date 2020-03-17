President announces concessions to help public, businesses

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today announced concessions to help the public and businesses affected by the coronavirus.

In an address to the nation, the President announced a maximum retail price of Rs. 65 per kg of dhal and Rs. 100 per tin canned fish from tonight.

He said that more concessions will be announced over the next few days.

The President also instructed banks and financial institutions to offer a six month grace period for loans obtained by businesses.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa called on the public to continue to place their faith on him.

He said that he requires a stable Government to do more for the country and to take forward his policy for the country. (Colombo Gazette)