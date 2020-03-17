Police probe video showing assault on nude woman

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Police have launched an investigation into a video circulating on social media showing an assault on a nude woman.

The Police media unit said that the Children and Women Bureau of the Police Department has commenced investigations into the incident.

It was still not clear as to when and where the incident took place but according to some social media reports the incident took place in Thotalanga.

The video shows a nude woman been dragged onto the road and assaulted by a group of men.

When inquired about the incident, an officer at the Police Media Unit told Colombo Gazette that the Police was aware of the incident.

The officer said that they had witnessed the video that is being widely circulated on social media.

The Police Media Unit said the case had been handed over to the Children and Women Bureau of the Police Department for further investigations. (Colombo Gazette)