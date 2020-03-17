Number of coronavirus patients increases to 34

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka has risen to 34.

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi said 6 more individuals were identified as having contracted the virus.

Earlier today, the Military Spokesman said an Army officer engaged in escorting Sri Lankans arriving from overseas to quarantine centres across the country was among the confirmed patients.

All patients confirmed of having contracted the coronavirus are currently admitted to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) in Angoda.

The government with the assistance of the Army has set up 12 quarantine centres across the country to monitor and curtail the spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)