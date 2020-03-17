Karu urges PM to call for all party meeting

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

Former Speaker of Parliament Karu Jayasuriya has requested Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to call for an all party meeting.

Jayasuriya told Colombo Gazette he had made the request during a telephone conversation with the PM this morning.

Members of political parties had urged him to request from the PM to call for an all party meeting, as they are confused with regard to the preparations for the general election due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, he said.

Karu Jayasuriya said the functions of several District Secretariats and Election Commission offices have been affected due to the current situation in the country.

Thereby, party members wish to hold a meeting with the Chairman of the Election Commission in the presence of the government to take a decision on the feasibility of holding the general election in light of the coronavirus outbreak in Sri Lanka, he added.

In response, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has said he will call for an all party meeting after the conclusion of the acceptance of nominations for the general election on 19 March. (Colombo Gazette)