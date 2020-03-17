Handing over of nominations limited to two representatives

Political parties have been requested to limit the number of persons arriving to handover nominations for the upcoming general election to 2 representatives.

The acceptance of nominations for the general election scheduled to be held in April, commences today and will continue till 19 March.

Issuing a media release, the Police said a discussion was held yesterday in this regard between the Chairman of the National Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya, and officials from the Ministry of Health, the Disaster Management Centre and the Police Department.

They said steps are being taken as part of measures to curtail the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The Police further reminded political parties that mass gatherings have been banned by the government, and urged them to refrain from holding political meetings or rallies in view of the elections. (Colombo Gazette)