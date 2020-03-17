Government not prepared for a complete lockdown yet

By Indika Sri Aravinda

The Government says it is not prepared to implement a complete lockdown at this moment.

Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that a complete lockdown will have a serious impact on the daily lives of most people.

She noted that some people depend on their daily business to survive and a lockdown will force them to starve.

Wanniarachchi said that the matter was discussed at a meeting with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today and it was decided not to implement a complete lockdown at this moment.

However, she said that steps may be taken to implement no go zones in some high risk areas.

Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva who heads the National Operations Centre for Prevention of the coronavirus said that it was hard to say when the situation will be brought under complete control.

However, he asserted that Sri Lanka has never accepted defeat and is bound to come out victorious. (Colombo Gazette)