Concerns raised over violence in state universities

Concerns have been raised over the recent violence in state universities.

The Coalition against Violence in Universities, an independent and apolitical group of academics, professionals and concerned citizens have urged the authorities to end all violence in state universities.

The Coalition against Violence in Universities urged President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to ensure that the authorities overseeing university education (including the Minister, Deputy Minister, and the UGC) are fully empowered to initiate inquiries and take violence-related disciplinary processes to completion, so that they can work with the Police and all relevant institutions without any form of interference – political or otherwise.

The Coalition against Violence in Universities includes Professor Harendra de Silva, Dr. Tara de Mel and Professor Piyanjali de Zoysa.

The coalition urged all Vice Chancellors to take serious note of this grave situation, and not be negligent and indifferent to this grave human tragedy. (Colombo Gazette)

Download (PDF, 91KB)

Download (PDF, 208KB)