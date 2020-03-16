Three more coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka taking total to 21

Three more coronavirus patients have been detected in Sri Lanka taking the total to 21 by this afternoon.

The three patients include a 13 year-old girl and two males aged 50 and 37.

Director General of Health Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that all three were detected while receiving treatment at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

The number of coronavirus patients detected in Sri Lanka as of last evening (Sunday) was 18.

The number rose from 11 to 18 after seven more coronavirus infected Sri Lankans were identified last evening.

The seven are all are males from Italy who were admitted to the Kandakadu camp.

The Health Ministry said that the number rose to 21 by this afternoon and could rise further. (Colombo Gazette)