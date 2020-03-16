SriLankan Airlines First Officer who attended Royal-Thomian tests positive for virus

A SriLankan Airlines First Officer who attended the Royal-Thomian cricket encounter last week, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Reports said that he had been at one of the tents for a few minutes during the match last week.

Meanwhile, SriLankan Airlines said that the First Officer concerned had operated his last lay-over flight to Singapore on February 28, 2020 and thereafter all the flights he operated have been turnaround flights.

Upon learning of his medical condition this evening, all crew members who had come to contact with him during the last 14 days have been put under self-quarantine with immediate effect. The Airline’s Group Medical Officer is closely inspecting the situation along with the government health authorities.

He has been at Simulator Training during the weekend (March 14,15, 2020) and the instructors and the other crew members have been informed of the situation accordingly. The simulator is currently under lock down until a due disinfection process is carried out and cleared for training.

SriLankan Airlines said that it has taken all precautionary measures to ensure the safety of its workforce which is vital in fulfilling its priority of providing comfort, care and safety to its valued passengers. (Colombo Gazette)