Police identify 40 suspects who spread misinformation

The Police have identify 40 suspects who spread misinformation related to the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Police DIG Ajith Rohana said that steps are being taken to arrest the suspects.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that another two suspects have already been arrested in this connection.

He said that the Police will take stern action on anyone spreading misinformation with regards to the virus.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that apart from individuals, the Police will act on any institution which publishes false information with regards to the virus. (Colombo Gazette)