No move to close Bandaranaike International Airport

The Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) Limited (AASL) says there is no move to close the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at Katunayake due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The international airports except the Jaffna airport will continue to function as normal”, AASL Chairman Major General (Retd) G.A Chandrasiri said.

He said that all the airports would continue normal operations and that there was no need to panic.

He urged the public not to be swayed by certain social media reports that were deliberate attempts to create social anxiety and tensions for ulterior motives.

“International flights to and from Jaffna are temporarily halted as a precautionary measure, but none of the scheduled domestic operations are affected,” he told defence.lk. (Colombo Gazette)