The Government has decided to temporarily close all museums in the country.

The Ministry of Buddhasasana, Cultural and Religious Affairs said that 11 national museums around the country will be closed temporarily.

The museums have been closed as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Cultural and Religious Affairs, M.K. Bandula Harishchandra said the museums will not be reopened until further notice. (Colombo Gazette)