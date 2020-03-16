Consular services at Foreign Ministry temporarily suspended

The Ministry of Foreign Relations has decided to suspend all services offered by the Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry until 20 March 2020 (Friday), to support the Government’s efforts at restricting the congregation of the general public, thereby making the public and the staff vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19.

Accordingly, the Consular Affairs Division situated at the Ceylinco Building in Colombo will remain closed for visitors for normal business in the upcoming four days from 17 to 20 March, and will only accept queries related to death cases of Sri Lankans overseas and death-related documentation assistance, strictly on prior appointment basis.

Appointments may be obtained at the following emergency lines: