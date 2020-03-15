Trump tests negative for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus, the White House physician has said.

“This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative,” Sean Conley said in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Trump underwent a test days after hosting a meeting at his Florida resort with a Brazilian delegation, some of whom have tested positive.

Fabio Wajngarten, an aide to the Brazilian president, was among those later confirmed to have the disease.

“One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the president remains symptom-free,” Mr Conley said.

Mr Trump, aged 73, did not self-isolate after that meeting, saying he had no symptoms.

But after a barrage of further questions during a new conference at the White House, he said he would get tested.

He was checked on Friday, the White House physician said. (Courtesy BBC)