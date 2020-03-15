Police to temporarily issue clearance certificates only online

The Police said that clearance certificates issued by the Police Headquarters will only be issued online as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Police media unit said that the office established by the Police to issue clearance certificates will be closed for two weeks.

The Police said that with the number of coronavirus patients in Sri Lanka increasing there is a fear that there could be more infected people among the general public.

As a result it has been decided to take precautions by issuing the Police clearance certificates online and temporarily close the office established for this purpose. (Colombo Gazette)