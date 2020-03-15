Nominations for polls will not be accepted tomorrow

The National Elections Commission (EC) says nominations for the 25th April Parliamentary elections will not be accepted tomorrow (Monday).

The dates to accept nominations had been fixed as 12-19 March.

However, since tomorrow (Monday) has been declared as a special holiday the Elections Commission said that nominations will not be accepted tomorrow.

Monday, March 16 had been declared a special holiday to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Government had said that Monday has been declared a Public, Mercantile and Bank holiday.

Accordingly all Government and private institutions in Sri Lanka are expected to be closed on Monday. (Colombo Gazette)