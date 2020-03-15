Eleventh coronavirus patient detected in Sri Lanka

The eleventh coronavirus patient has been detected in Sri Lanka, the Health Ministry said today.

This raises to 12 the number of patients who had the virus in Sri Lanka, including a Chinese woman who has since recovered.

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that the 11th patient with the virus is a 45-year-old male who was on the same tour in Germany with the person who had previously been diagnosed with the disease.

The patient is currently receiving treatment at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (IDH) hospital in Angoda.

Meanwhile the other 10 patients with the virus are also at the the IDH hospital in Angoda.

Of the 10, one person is said to be in serious condition.

The first person to have been detected with the virus was a Chinese woman who has since been cured and returned back to China. (Colombo Gazette)