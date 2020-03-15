Consular Services at Sri Lanka Missions in UK, Belgium and Norway limited

Towards limiting the transmission of COVID-19 and to ensure effective implementation of the travel restrictions imposed on the newly designated countries, the Ministry of Foreign Relations has initiated action to regulate the consular services with effect from 15th March midnight 1259 hrs in Brussels, London and Oslo.

The decision stems from the fact that the Government has renewed the list of designated countries adding three more destinations and to ably support the efforts at restricting all inbound travels of personnel from point of origins deemed potentially threatening and contemplating lockdown, the Foreign Ministry said today.

Accordingly, from 16 March 2020, consular services offered by Sri Lanka Missions will be limited to issuance of emergency travel documents, issuance of certification and related documents connected to death, and any other emergency services considered necessary.

These services will be extended by the respective Missions on a case by case basis and strictly with a prior appointment secured from Missions in order to avoid unnecessary concentration of Sri Lankans or foreigners in Mission premises. (Colombo Gazette)