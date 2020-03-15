Archbishop calls for international probe on cause for coronavirus

Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith today called for an international probe on the cause for the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking at a televised Catholic Sunday mass today, the Archbishop said that powerful countries cannot be allowed to play with the lives of the innocent public.

He said that experimenting with nature had resulted in the coronavirus and this must be investigated.

“It must be revealed who was behind the spread of this virus,” he said.

The Archbishop said that the United Nations and the international community must punish those responsible for the virus.

He also called for a ban on experimenting with natural resources. (Colombo Gazette)