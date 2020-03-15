ACJU requests Muslim Community to temporarily stop Jumuah

The All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama (ACJU) has requested the Muslim community in Sri Lanka to temporarily stop Jumuah (Friday prayers).

In a statement, ACJU noted that the World Health Organisation and the Ministry of Health in Sri Lanka have urged the public to avoid public gatherings in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Accordingly the ACJU requested the Muslim Community to temporarily stop Jumuah and congregational prayers conducted at Masjids and all kinds of public gatherings until further notice. (Colombo Gazette)