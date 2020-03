The Zoological gardens in Dehiwala, botanical gardens and all national parks under the purview of the Wildlife Department have been closed.

The Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage and the Ridiyagama Safari Park are among the locations being closed.

The Government Information Department said that they will be closed for two weeks from tomorrow.

The precautionary measure has been taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)