Number of coronavirus patients in Sri Lanka rises to seven

The Government says two more persons have been detected with the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

The Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi said this raises the number of infected persons in Sri Lanka to 7.

She said the two individuals had arrived from Italy early this morning.

One person identified as a 43 year- old man was placed at the Kandakadu quarantine Centre, and is now receiving treatment at the Polonnaruwa District Hospital.

The other individual identified as a 43 year-old resident of Naththandiya is receiving treatment at the Kurunegala Base Hospital. (Colombo Gazette)