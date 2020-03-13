TRC to take action against misinformation on virus

The public has been advised to refrain from misuse of all forms of telecommunication services to circulate or share false or fabricated information on Covid-19, the Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (TRCSL) said.

The TRCSL said the circulation of false information is causing unnecessary panic among the general public.

Such acts are punishable offences in terms of the law it added.

Earlier yesterday, the Police announced action will be taken against the spread of misinformation related to the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

The Police urged the public not to be misled by misinformation spread on social media.

The Police media unit said that stern action will be taken against anyone spreading false information. (Colombo Gazette)