Temporary class suspension for 15 university students

Academic activities have been temporarily suspended for 15 students from the Sri Jayawardenapura University over the ragging incident of a first year student who sustained serious injuries, the Vice Chancellor of the University said today.

The Vice Chancellor added that 6 students from the University who were remanded in connection to the ragging incident, are among the 15 students.

The 6 students from the Sri jayawardenapura university who were arrested in connection to the incident were remanded till 23 March, after being produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate yesterday.

Four students from the University were on Wednesday (11) detained for questioning over the incident, after the Police had summoned a group of students reported to have been present during the alleged ragging as part of on- going Police investigations.

Six students from the Sri Jayawardenapura University were thereafter arrested.

According to reports a first-year student from the Faculty of Management of the Sri Jayawardanapura University was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Colombo National Hospital after a ragging incident by a group of senior students on 05 March.

Pasindu Hirushan (20) is said to be suffering from brain injuries and internal bleeding after a tyre had been thrown at him and other freshers. (Colombo Gazette)