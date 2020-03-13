Steps to be taken to disinfect public transport

Steps are to be taken to disinfect public transport, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said.

The President’s Office said that it has been decided to disinfect buses and trains used for public transportation from tomorrow (14).

The security forces will provide assistance in this regard.

The decision was taken during a meeting on preventing the spread of COVID – 19 held at the Presidential Secretariat today.

It has also been decided to restrict public gathering and functions to the maximum possible extent.

At present, China has successfully controlled the spread of COVID-19. China had given high priority to manage the social behaviours in a way that contributed to the effective control of the disease.

Officials were advised to study the methods extensively that China has practised in this regard.

President Rajapaksa pointed out that the current situation should be used as an opportunity to experiment on the possibility of continuing services provided by state institutions as well as conducting school and university studies resorting to the internet.

The President stressed on the importance of using electronic, print and social media to educate the public about the disease but not to create a state of social confusion. (Colombo Gazette)