The first Sri Lankan to have contracted the coronavirus in Italy has recovered, the Sri Lankan Consulate General Office in Milan said.

It said the victim, who was identified as a 46- year old female from Horana, has been discharged from Hospital and has returned to her residence in Brescia, Italy.

The Sri Lankan woman was admitted to a hospital in Brescia last month after contracting the coronavirus.

It was reported that she had contracted the virus from her employer. (Colombo Gazette)