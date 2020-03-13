Sri Lanka bans passengers from multiple countries

The Government today imposed a travel ban on passengers arriving from multiple countries to Sri Lanka.

Accordingly the ban will prevent visitors from Europe from visiting Sri Lanka.

Earlier the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that passengers from France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark, Netherlands and Austria have been banned from visiting Sri Lanka.

The Civil Aviation Authority also imposed a travel ban for passengers flying from Iran, Italy and South Korea.

The Chairman of the CAA G. A. Chandrasiri said the measure has been taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

He added that the government has requested all airlines to refrain from transporting passengers from the above mentioned countries due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Colombo Gazette)