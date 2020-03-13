Sajith calls for special session of Parliament

Samagi Jana Balawegaya leader and former Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa today called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the coronavirus issue.

Although Parliament has been dissolved and elections called for on 25th April, Premadasa said that peoples lives and not the election is important.

He told reporters today that the President should convene a special session of Parliament, be it on a weekday or weekend.

“The country must be given priority without making this issue political. We are prepared to discuss this issue. We are also prepared to meet the President and give our full support to address this issue,” he said.

Premadasa said that there are several shortcomings which needs to be addressed.

He said that focusing on shortcomings should not be taken as a political issue.

Among the shortcomings, he noted was the failure by the authorities to quarantine all Chinese nationals arriving in Sri Lanka.

He questioned the rationale to allow Chinese tourists to enter the country without being quarantined while Sri Lankans returning to the country are being quarantined. (Colombo Gazette)