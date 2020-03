A large haul of heroin seized during a raid in Kochchikade, Negombo yesterday, has been valued at over Rs.1 billion, the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) said.

The PNB said 99.5 kg of heroin were found concealed inside potatoes.

The potatoes were found inside a container imported from Pakistan, it added.

Ten persons, including 4 Pakistanis, were arrested in connection to the incident. (Colombo Gazette)