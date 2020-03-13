CSE suspends trading for 3rd day

Trading at the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) was temporarily halted today for the third day during this week.

Trading was temporarily halted till 10.31 am after the S&P SL 20 dropped 5.04%.

Trading at the CSE was temporarily halted for 30 minutes from 11.47 am to 12.17 pm yesterday (12) for the second day during this week, after the S&P SL 20 index fell 5.05%.

On Tuesday (10), trading was halted for the first day during the week for 30 minutes from 9.42 am to 10.12 am, due to the S&P SL 20 index dropping by 5%. (Colombo Gazette)