Sri Lankans urged not to travel overseas

The Government has urged Sri Lankans not to travel overseas unless it is for essential purposes.

The Government Information Department said that no individual reserves the social or legitimate right to refuse the quarantine procedure carried out in Sri Lanka.

The public have been urged to support the process since it is for the betterment and security of their own loved ones and the entire population in the country.

The Government said that the quarantine process carried out for prevention of the spread of coronavirus (COVID – 19) within Sri Lanka is not only applicable to Sri Lankans arriving from Italy, South Korea and Iran but also for tourists and foreigners arriving in Sri Lanka.

Tourists who arrived from such countries to Sri Lanka are being quarantined at the nominated quarantine centres. (Colombo Gazette)