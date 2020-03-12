Prices of imported Japanese vehicles increased

The Vehicle Importers Association of Sri Lanka says prices of vehicles imported from Japan have been increased.

Chairman of the Association Ranjith Peiris said the prices were raised due to an increase in the value of the Japanese Yen.

As a result the price of a Suzuki Wagon R has been increased by Rs. 170,000, Toyota Vitz by Rs. 240,000, Toyota Axio by R. 375,000, and Honda Vezel by Rs. 400,000.

Ranjith Peiris added that the prices of other vehicles imported from Japan may increase in the future. (Colombo Gazette)