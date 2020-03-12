President calls for calm after panic grips Sri Lanka

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today called for calm after panic over the coronavirus gripped Sri Lanka.

The President said that the Government has taken all necessary steps and a well thought out plan has been put in place, to contain the spread of coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, he said that all passengers arriving from high risk countries are being quarantined and medical facilities have been set up to treat those infected with appropriate treatment plans.

Further, all Government agencies and processes have been strengthened to ensure the health of the people and the nation.

“Therefore, I request all citizens not to panic unnecessarily and disregard rumors and fake news, as the Government has not left any room for a disruption of the day to day life,” he said.

Panic over the coronavirus saw panic buying at supermarkets this evening with the public fearing the worst.

Schools have already been closed and other education institutions have also temporarily shut down. (Colombo Gazette)