Former Parliamentarian Kumara Welgama’s new political party today joined the Samagi Jana Balawegaya led by Sajith Premadasa.

The New Lanka Freedom Party joined the Samagi Jana Balawegaya at an event held today to formally launched the symbol of the alliance.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya today formally launched the ‘telephone’ as the symbol of the alliance. (Colombo Gazette)