HNB FINANCE holds art workshop as part of Yalu Daskam children’s initiative

HNB FINANCE continued its commitment to encouraging and nurturing the creative talent of Sri Lanka’s next generation by organising an art workshop, under its ongoing Yalu Daskam children’s programme, for students at the Sri Seelalankara Primary School in Pahala Bomiriya, Kaduwela.

The workshop drew the attendance of over 140 students from Grades 3 and 4 and was led by respected artist Dayawansa Kumarasaru. The school’s principal and teachers, along with staff and officials from the HNB FINANCE Kaduwela branch, were present at the event.

After the workshop, participating students were awarded certificates by HNB FINANCE for outstanding paintings created under specific topics.

The Yalu Daskam initiative comprises a series of island-wide workshops which seeks to develop budding artists and is sponsored by the premier finance company’s Yalu Children’s Savings Account. As the year progresses, the company aims to hold similar events in other parts of the country too.

This year, in an effort to deepen the programme’s impact, HNB FINANCE plans to select the best paintings produced by students at the workshops and display them at a special exhibition held to coincide with World Children’s Day.

Commenting on the event, HNB FINANCE Managing Director and CEO Chaminda Prabhath said: “This programme has played an immense role in moulding the nascent creative capacity and artistic fervour of its young participants. The strong attendance and interest each workshop garners attest to the value teachers and parents attach to these events. This is deeply heartening for all of us at HNB FINANCE and encourages us to continue finding ways to enact positive social change across communities.”

Yalu ‘Savings Accounts’ which is HNB FINANCE’s flagship children’s savings account is the most popular savings account amongst finance companies. The savings account comes with attractive interest rates along with valuable gifts.

Established in 2000, HNB FINANCE Limited is licensed as a registered Finance Company by the Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka. Maintaining an extensive island-wide presence across 48 branches and 21 service centres, HNB FINANCE has over the recent past expanded into new fields of business and now offers Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) loans in addition to savings, gold loans, education loans, home loans, personal loans, fixed deposit facilities and leasing products.