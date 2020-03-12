Government to decide on fuel price review

The Government is to decide on a fuel price review following initial discussions held with the relevant agencies.

Power and Energy Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said that the Government will not implement the fuel price formula of the former Government.

He told reporters today that the Government wants to ensure any price reduction reaches the public.

Amaraweera said that in the past price reductions had not been reflected in bus fares and other public transport fares.

As a result, the Government will have discussions on the matter and take a final decision on the system to be implemented related to fuel prices.

Amaraweera said that the Government will also look at working with other countries on fuel supplies. (Colombo Gazette)