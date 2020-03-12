Government schools to be closed till April

All government schools will be temporarily closed from tomorrow (13) till 20 April, the Ministry of Education announced.

Addressing the media this afternoon, Minister Dullus Alahapperuma said the temporary closure of schools will commence with the first term school holidays beginning tomorrow.

The decision was taken following a discussion with Officials from the Ministry of Education today, he said.

The Minister added that the threat posed by the spread of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka was a key reason for the temporary closure of government schools.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Education Office of Colombo announced all private and international schools in Colombo will be closed from tomorrow (13).

The Catholic Education Office of Colombo added that all private and international schools in Colombo will remain closed till 26 March.

All Buddhist Dhama Schools (Daham Pasal) will also be closed till 26 April.

Moreover, the Lecturers’ Professional Association has requested tuition masters island-wide not to conduct classes for two weeks from tomorrow (13), keeping with the government’s decision to temporarily close all government schools. (Colombo Gazette)