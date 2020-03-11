Warrant on Presidential Commission Secretary withdrawn

An arrest warrant issued on the Secretary of the Presidential Commission appointed to investigate alleged incidents of political victimisation was withdrawn today.

The warrant was withdrawn after the Secretary, Pearl K. Weerasinghe, surrendered to the Colombo Permanent High Court today through a lawyer.

Weerasinghe informed court through her lawyers that she will handover all documents requested by the court relating to the ‘Ali Roshan’ case tomorrow.

The Permanent High Court Trial-at– Bar yesterday re-issued a warrant for the immediate arrest of the Secretary of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry.

Last week, the court issued a warrant to arrest Weerasinghe and produce her before court as she had failed to appear before court, despite being issued summons.

The court had issued an arrest warrant on charges of contempt of court, as Weerasinghe had failed to notify the court of her unavailability to attend proceedings.

Weerasinghe was summoned to appear before courts to record a statement on complaints filed over the Ali Roshan case. (Colombo Gazette)