Vietnam pledges to facilitate operation of Sri Lankan firms

Vietnam has pledged to facilitate the operation of foreign businesses, including those from Sri Lanka.

Secretary of the municipal Party Committee in Vietnam Nguyen Thien Nhan made the pledge during a reception yesterday (10) for the new Sri Lankan Ambassador, Sampath Prasanna Walpita Gamage.

Nhan expressed his belief that the ambassador will work as a bridge helping enterprises from Sri Lanka invest in Vietnam and Ho Chi Minh City (HCM) in particular.

He also urged the ambassador to work to further cement the relationship between Vietnam and Sri Lanka in the time ahead, especially in 2020 when the two countries mark the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties.

Nhan stressed that Vietnam and Sri Lanka have substantial potential to boost their economic ties.

In response, ambassador Sampath Gamage thanked HCM City for creating the best possible conditions for Sri Lankan firms to operate in the locality.

The ambassador expressed his hope that trade between the two countries will expand from 200 million USD in 2019 to 1 billion USD in the years to come.

He committed to making all-out efforts to promote the traditional friendship and equal, mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. (Colombo Gazette)