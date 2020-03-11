Sri Lanka in no hurry on Malinga’s fate

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) national selectors will not make early decision on Lasith Malinga’s captaincy.

The 36-year-old right arm fast bowler’s recent performance and captaincy in T-20i has been miserable but selectors will wait to see his performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he is scheduled to play for Mumbai Indians.

“We don’t want to make decisions in haste. We still have a couple of months to decide whether we really need to replace him. Will observe his bowling in the IPL and may be decide about his future before the South Africa series”, the chief selector, Ashantha de Mel, speaking exclusively over telephone from Colombo, said.

Selectors are now waiting to hear from captain (Dimuth Karurnatne) and coach (Mickey Arthur) on whether to play with the fifteen for the Test match against England or name the replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga.

The 22-year-old all rounder Hasaranga was first time included in the Test squad but his recent hamstring injury in the last T-20I against West Indies has made him unavailable for a few weeks.

“Will take a final call once our head coach returns on work”, the chief selector added. (Pakistan Observer)