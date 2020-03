Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today signed the nomination papers to contest the upcoming General Election.

Former President Rajapaksa is set to contest the election from the Kurunegala District.

The General Election 2020 is to be held on 25 April, after the dissolution of Parliament on 02 March.

Nominations will be called for from 12 -19 March.

The new parliament is set to convene on 14 May. (Colombo Gazette)