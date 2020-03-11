Over 4000 Chinese visitors in Sri Lanka being monitored

Over 4000 Chinese visitors in Sri Lanka are being closely monitored to ensure they do not have the coronavirus, the Health Ministry said today.

Director General Health Services (DGHS), Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that 4443 Chinese nationals are being monitored by health officials in the country.

He said that the situation in China has seen an improvement with just approximately 40 coronavirus cases reported daily.

“We are expecting a drop even in those numbers,” he said.

Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that Italy is now the most seriously affected country from the virus. (Colombo Gazette)