JVP questions failure to quarantine all Chinese

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) today questioned the failure by the Government to quarantine all Chinese nationals arriving in the country.

Former JVP MP Vijitha Herath said that Sri Lankans arriving from Italy, South Korea and Iran are being checked and quarantined while Chinese nationals are not.

He said that since China is the source of the coronavirus all Chinese visitors must be quarantined.

However, he noted that Chinese visitors continue to arrive in the country and are not quarantined for two weeks.

Herath also accused the Government of harassing Sri Lankans returning from Italy and South Korea.

He said that those who returned to Sri Lanka yesterday (Tuesday) were mistreated on their return to Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)