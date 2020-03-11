Four students detained over university ragging incident

Four students from the Sri Jayawardenapura University were detained for questioning today over a ragging incident of a first year student who sustained serious injuries.

The students were detained after the Police had summoned a group of students reported to have been present during the alleged ragging incident for questioning as part of on- going Police investigations.

According to reports the first-year student from the Faculty of Management of the Sri Jayawardanapura University was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the National Hospital after a ragging incident by a group of senior students on 05 March.

Pasindu Hirushan (20) is said to be suffering from brain injuries and internal bleeding after a tyre had been thrown at him and other freshers.

Meanwhile, former Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa said that he was horrified with the incident.

He said that the student unions in Sri Lankan universities must be restructured and the culture changed to serve and protect students. (Colombo Gazette)